Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $78.43 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.9% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $78,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,116. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

