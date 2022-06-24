Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,652 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $32,309.16.

On Monday, April 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $67,177.31.

On Monday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $103,236.15.

Shares of NTRA traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.38. 1,639,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,628. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

