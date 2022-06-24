StockNews.com Downgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Buy

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

