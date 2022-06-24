StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in CB Financial Services by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

