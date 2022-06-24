StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CGA opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

