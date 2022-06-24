StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

COE stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.50.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

