StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

