StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.