StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 676.3% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares in the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

