StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.