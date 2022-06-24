StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $48.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 426,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in US Ecology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in US Ecology by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,788,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.