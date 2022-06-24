Stolper Co Acquires 341 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stolper Co boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,124 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 2.7% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in HP were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $861,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $454,451,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 150,272 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $186,673,000 after purchasing an additional 170,486 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HP by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,260,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $122,813,000 after purchasing an additional 792,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

