Stolper Co Acquires 3,467 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stolper Co boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 55,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 471,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 115,706 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 31.24%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.