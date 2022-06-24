Stolper Co Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stolper Co purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,834 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,451,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,858,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

