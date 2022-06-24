Stolper Co Purchases 3,295 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Stolper Co raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of GHY stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.