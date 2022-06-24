Stolper Co Raises Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Stolper Co owned about 0.11% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $65,036.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

