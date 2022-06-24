StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.20. 76,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,385,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on STNE. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.
The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $109,566,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,661,000. Kora Management LP boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
