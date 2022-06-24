StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.20. 76,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,385,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNE. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $109,566,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,661,000. Kora Management LP boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

