Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $40,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,517,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,169. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.79 and a 200-day moving average of $250.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.