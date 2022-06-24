SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,237 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals comprises about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 1,029,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after buying an additional 403,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,149,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at $24,168,631.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,484. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

