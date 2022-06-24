SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of ePlus worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ePlus by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ePlus by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ePlus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of PLUS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,370. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $451.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $553,496.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

