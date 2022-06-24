SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Herc accounts for 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSE HRI traded up $4.54 on Friday, reaching $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.02. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.63.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

HRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.17.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

