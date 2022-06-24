SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MLI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,478. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

