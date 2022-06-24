SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $57.27 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001911 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000434 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.