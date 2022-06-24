SushiSwap Price Hits $1.27 on Top Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $161.12 million and approximately $81.57 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00006003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,117.41 or 1.00114423 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002779 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 242,855,861 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

