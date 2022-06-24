Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “$11.00” Price Target for NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital set a $16.50 target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 2.12. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.97 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock valued at $77,924,360. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.