System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading 10.9% Higher

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) was up 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.74). Approximately 25,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 17,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.37).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded System1 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.72) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 260.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 319.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

