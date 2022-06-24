Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 70,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $611,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,325,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,334,906.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $569,693.80.

On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $427,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00.

Shares of VZIO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. 28,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.78. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZIO. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

