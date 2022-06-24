Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 70,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $611,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,325,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,334,906.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $569,693.80.
- On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $427,950.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $317,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $220,750.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00.
Shares of VZIO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. 28,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.78. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $28.24.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZIO. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.
VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
