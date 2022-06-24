Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Price Target Cut to €19.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from €32.50 ($34.21) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TLGHF stock remained flat at $$23.00 during midday trading on Friday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

