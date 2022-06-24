Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Price Target Cut to €19.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from €32.50 ($34.21) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
TLGHF stock remained flat at $$23.00 during midday trading on Friday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59.
