Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $69,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $10.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.68. 194,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,685,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

