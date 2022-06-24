Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Makes New Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,095,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $226,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $240,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

TPG stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. 6,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

