TEMCO (TEMCO) Hits One Day Volume of $112,994.00

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a total market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $112,994.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

