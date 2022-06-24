Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

