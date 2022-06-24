TerraCredit (CREDIT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56,463.00

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

