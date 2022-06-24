Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Reaches $1,825.58 on Major Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Tether Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,825.58 or 0.08632826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $450.05 million and $166,670.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,153.44 or 1.00030510 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

