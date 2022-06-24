The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Shares of ALL opened at $122.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.