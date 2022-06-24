The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.4% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $555,083,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.79.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

