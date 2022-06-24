The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 710 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.70) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.86) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.00) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 590 ($7.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.03) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.12) to GBX 570 ($6.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 590.73 ($7.24).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 526.60 ($6.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 513.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 505.23.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,050.47).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

