The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €241.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($253.68) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RI. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($246.32) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($231.58) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($226.32) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($177.89) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €227.08 ($239.03).

EPA RI opened at €171.65 ($180.68) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($143.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €183.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €192.38.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

