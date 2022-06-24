The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $36.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RUN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

