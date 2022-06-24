The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,057. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $334.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,486 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

