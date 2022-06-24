The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,025 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $19,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,540,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

