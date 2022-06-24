The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.4% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 352,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 62,025 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 413.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 325,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 262,455 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Kroger by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 88,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

