The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.37

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as low as $14.09. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 9,544 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXF. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

