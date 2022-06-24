The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.37

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as low as $14.09. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 9,544 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXF)
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
