The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,783,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC stock opened at $158.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

