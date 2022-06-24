The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 3.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.11% of Progressive worth $76,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.25. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

