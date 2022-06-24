The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.01) on Monday. The Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 78.10 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 191 ($2.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £385.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

