The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.01) on Monday. The Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 78.10 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 191 ($2.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £385.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34.
The Rank Group Company Profile
