The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.60. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

