TheStreet Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.64.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

