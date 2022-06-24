Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010773 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009416 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00167358 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000354 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

