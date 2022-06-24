Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.27

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.27 and traded as low as $10.27. Tiptree shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 96,319 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tiptree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $394.72 million, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tiptree by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the third quarter worth $102,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the third quarter worth $824,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

