Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.60. 15,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 620,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $993.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.
In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 123,193 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Titan International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
