Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.60. 15,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 620,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $993.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.33 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 123,193 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Titan International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

