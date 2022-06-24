TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $130.14

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$130.14 and traded as high as C$134.11. TMX Group shares last traded at C$133.62, with a volume of 187,593 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$133.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$130.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$287.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 7.6732432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

